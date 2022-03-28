Oregon Secretary of State on voting rights

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan spoke about women’s history month and her career in public service this week in an interview with US Election Assistance Commissioner Ben Hovland.

Sec. Fagan talked about how women role models were very important to her growing up. She also talked about the ‘Election Workers Safety Act’ and why it’s so important to protect election workers.

“We going to have a great resignation across the country of professional elections workers because of threats that they’ve faced and people who question their integrity. And we surveyed our own election division staff at the Secretary of States Office as well as our County Clerks… and they’ve received more calls of harassment, more threats than ever before,” said Fagan.

She says moving forward they will work to restore trust in our elections here in Oregon and get ahead of false information before the 2022 midterms.