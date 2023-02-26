Soak-A-Sheriff event raises almost $1,500 for Special Olympics

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office hosted its second annual Soak-A-Sheriff fundraiser event on February 25th.

The event is held to raise money and awareness for local Special Olympic athletes.

Local law enforcement and first responders teamed up to get soaked by a fire engine, leading them to take the Polar Plunge for this year’s athletes next weekend.

“These athletes are so amazing just getting to hear the stories of all the events they get to do and just how amazing these athletes are. There’s nothing more important than donating to these guys and gals,” said Sheriff’s Deputy, Brian Kolkemo.

Last year Soak-A-Sheriff raised nearly one thousand dollars for the cause, benefiting nearly 12,000 athletes with disabilities across the state.

Organizers said this year’s event raised almost $1,500 for the Special Olympics.

This donation will help pay for uniforms, equipment, and wellness programs to support these athletes year-round.

If you want to donate to the Special Olympics, you could be a part of the Polar Plunge on March 4th. At the Rogue Valley Country Club at 9 am.