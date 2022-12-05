Some fierce competition at First LEGO League State Qualifying Tournament

MEDFORD, Ore. – The First LEGO League State Qualifying Tournament was held in Medford on December 4th.

The competition pit six teams made up of local elementary and middle school students against each other to see whose LEGO robot could complete the most tasks in the shortest amount of time.

Another part of the competition is the teams have to make a project on energy storage and solutions and present it in front of a panel of judges.

“The goal of First Lego League is to educate the students about clean and renewable energy so they can go on and become better global citizens,” said Alex Wilk with Quasar.

“I know one of the biggest things as a kid I loved was learning about STEM and being encouraged to pursue it and being able to cause that opportunity for other people is truly inspiring,” said Dylan Daneman with Quasar.

They say they are a part of Quasar a robotics team at Saint Mary’s. They say they loved the opportunity to spread the love of robotics to other schools in the region.