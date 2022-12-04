MEDFORD, Ore. – Downtown Medford was packed for the 2022 Winter Lights Festival on December 3rd.

The event featured a firework show and a tree-lighting ceremony along with musical performances by Discovery Preschool students and the South Medford High School Marching Band.

The event kicked off with a candy cane hunt for kids of all ages. Some people even dressed up as elves and candy canes to show off their holiday spirit.

The event hosted multiple local vendors like food trucks and artisans. During the event, kids had the chance to meet and take pictures with Santa.