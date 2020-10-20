MEDFORD, Ore. — Some Medford kindergartners went to school in-person today for the first time this school year.
They were only in class for a couple hours in small groups and masks were required indoors.
The district’s communication specialist, Natalie Hurd, took her daughter to kindergarten today and said she was ecstatic. She says her daughter was in class today with 3 other students.
“Having the opportunity today to come in for limited in-person instruction was super exciting, she has developed relationships online with her teacher and her peers these last 6 weeks. She had a great time,” said Hurd.
Students in the Medford School District are only allowed to come in for ‘limited in-person instruction’ or ‘LIPI’ by invitation.
MSD says 250 students are allowed per building, per week for LIPI.
