“United Together” livestream performance to benefit fire victims

JACKSON CO., Or.- Rogue Valley musicians are planning a special performance to raise funds for Almeda and South Obenchain fire victims. And you can help right from the comfort of your own couch.
The “United Together” fundraiser will be live streamed Wednesday night to help raise money for the United Way of Jackson County.
The money will go to it’s Fire Relief Fund, which will directly help victims of recent fires in the valley. Organizers are taking advantage of the unique format to make an impact.
“The money that goes into this will be spread pretty far and wide,” said Greg Frederick. Frederick is the event’s coordinator and a member of “The Rogue Suspects”.
The “United Together” virtual fundraiser hopes to aid fire victims across the valley. He says the performers are no stranger to charity.
“The people who are involved in this show have been doing benefits for united way and other non-profits for decades,” Frederick explained.
The musicians partnered with Jackson County’s United Way to help give back locally. But they reached out to broadcasters like NBC5 and Bicoastal Media to reach a wider audience.
United Way of Jackson County CEO Dee Anne Everson says the virtual benefit is one of a kind.
“We’ve never done something like this before, I don’t think many places have done something like this, but welcome to the 21st century,” said Everson.
The virtual benefit will be live-streamed Wednesday night in hopes of raising relief money and people’s spirits.
“From Covid to then having Covid and the fires, and then having a way to celebrate with music and have fun and enjoy it,” Everson explained.
The delays of Covid and the fires have made it difficult for musicians to perform and, for some, even impossible.
“There are local musicians who lost their homes and with that, lost their music.,” said Everson.
Frederick says they are excited about the chance to perform and give back once again.
“It’s a wonderful ability to have an effort to do something and play again, and its great that we can do something that is going to help people as well,” Frederick said.
The free live stream will start at 7 p.m. on our KOBI5.com here as well as our Facebook page. It’s also going to be on ‘the valley’ 106.3 fm.
Donations can be made to UnitedWayOfJacksonCounty.org/give or by texting “FIREFUND” to 26989.
