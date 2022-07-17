Some of the craziest rides at The Jackson County Fair

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – The Jackson County Fair was packed with people having a blast on all the rides.

Lines wrapped around the fairgrounds as people waited to have their turn on some of the craziest rides. People tell us they loved the crazy drops and gut-wrenching spins you can only find at the fair.

“I got to say my favorite is defiantly the dropper, really all that you are thinking is, what if it brakes, what if it doesn’t slow down and then I die, you know what I’m saying,” said Ride Enthusiast, Cody Martin.

The fan favorites were the Freak Out and the Zipper with lines for each easily being the longest of the fair’s attractions. At one time wait times for them reached about an hour.