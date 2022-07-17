River rafting season is in full swing in Shady Cove

SHADY COVE, Ore. – Halfway through July rafting season is fully underway up in Shady Cove.

Business owners tell us this year’s season had a bit of a slow start due to the rain and cooler temperatures early this summer.

But because of the recent heat, they say people are ready to get back out on the river and battle some rapids.

“When the weather hits a hundred degrees it gets a lot busier for whatever reason it’s just the way it is. And in the weekends we pretty much sell out, and sometimes we’ll even have rafts come back and we will but them back in,” said Devon Stephenson, Co-owner of Rapid Pleasure Rafting.

Stephenson says despite the slow start to the season his team has been very busy in recent weeks. He says he always likes to emphasize safety to his customers telling everyone to stay to the left when the river forks and to always wear a life jacket.