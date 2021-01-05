Some Phoenix-Talent schools back in session this week

MEDFORD, Ore.– Phoenix-Talent Schools says it will be introducing a new hybrid-learning model.
The school district has been implementing limited in person learning at the elementary level, but it’s breaking new ground for all other grades.
For most kids, this will be their first time back in school in months.
Superintendent Brent Barry told me today that the district has been planning this return for a long time after it received special permission to start earlier than other districts due to the destructive Almeda fire.
He says kids and parents are thrilled that a small bit of normalcy is just on the horizon.
He says the district is ready to take on the challenge.
“We know that distanced learning model has had its challenges. We’ve established our trainings and we’ll ensure that our students, when they come to school, they and their families understand what those safety protocols are,” said Barry.
Superintendent Barry tells me classes will function according to an am-pm model.
Half the kids will learn core subjects such as math, English, and language arts in the morning.
The rest will come later in the day.
He says at home learning is still an option for students or parents who are uncomfortable with the transition.
For those wanting to get back, tomorrow is the first day for kindergarten through third grade.
4th grade through 8th grade will begin next Monday, the 11th of January.
And the first day back at Phoenix High School will be February 1st.
NBC5 News reporter Brigham Harris graduated from Brigham Young University with a bachelor’s degree in French. Brigham worked for NBC Sports in Europe and California. He also was a sports anchor and producer at BYUtv Sports.
Brigham and his wife are both natives of Ogden, Utah. He enjoys all things sports, outdoor activities and is a major dog enthusiast.