Some SOU students still plan to go out of town for spring break, using caution

ASHLAND, Ore. — Spring Break is just around the corner and many Southern Oregon University students are packing up to get away.

Amidst the Coronavirus outbreak, I spoke with some students on campus about their plans.

“I’m going to LA for spring break,” said SOU sophomore, Marcela Ruiz.

”I’m going to Disneyland for about 2 or 3 days,” SOU senior Trystan Stephens-Tregarth.

“I am going to go camping for a little bit then maybe go to Portland,” said SOU junior, Danielle Lugotoff.

The World Health Organization has declared the coronavirus a pandemic.

Many events nationally are being postponed or cancelled altogether, and airlines are slashing ticket prices as people avoid taking flight.

A few students we spoke to aren’t sure the deep discounts are worth the risk.

“I personally would not, but I just have a really low immune system,” said Stephens-Tregarth.

“I wouldn’t go to probably South Korea, obviously [not] China, probably not Italy, but perhaps,” said SOU freshman, Whillamina Wise.

“If I had money, I would do it,” SOU junior Jen Ambrose.

SOU students say they’re paying attention to what’s going on.

“Disney released a statement about cleaning the place really well,” added Stephens-Tregarth, regarding his upcoming trip to Disneyland.

“I make sure I’m washing my hands, and I have my little hand sanitizer with me all the time, so you know, just being like a little extra cautious,” said Lugotoff.

