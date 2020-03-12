Some SOU students still plan to go out of town for spring break, using caution

Amidst the Coronavirus outbreak, I spoke with some students on campus about their plans.
“I’m going to LA for spring break,” said SOU sophomore, Marcela Ruiz.
”I’m going to Disneyland for about 2 or 3 days,” SOU senior Trystan Stephens-Tregarth.
“I am going to go camping for a little bit then maybe go to Portland,” said SOU junior, Danielle Lugotoff.
The World Health Organization has declared the coronavirus a pandemic.
Many events nationally are being postponed or cancelled altogether, and airlines are slashing ticket prices as people avoid taking flight.
A few students we spoke to aren’t sure the deep discounts are worth the risk.
“I personally would not, but I just have a really low immune system,” said Stephens-Tregarth.
“I wouldn’t go to probably South Korea, obviously [not] China, probably not Italy, but perhaps,” said SOU freshman, Whillamina Wise.
“If I had money, I would do it,” SOU junior Jen Ambrose.
SOU students say they’re paying attention to what’s going on.
“Disney released a statement about cleaning the place really well,” added Stephens-Tregarth, regarding his upcoming trip to Disneyland.
“I make sure I’m washing my hands, and I have my little hand sanitizer with me all the time, so you know, just being like a little extra cautious,” said Lugotoff.
NBC5 News reporter Mariah Mills is a Medford native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor’s Degree in journalism. She also minored in sociology.
In school, she covered Oregon athletics for the student-run television station, Duck TV. When she’s not reporting, she’s reading, hiking and rooting for her favorite teams, the Seattle Seahawks and the Oregon Ducks.