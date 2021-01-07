SOU makes sure students are free from COVID as classes begin

ASHLAND, Ore. — Southern Oregon University is making sure students returning to campus for class are COVID free.
The executive director for the school’s student health and wellness center says all students living in residence halls are required to provide a negative COVID test.
She says any students who test positive are put in quarantine in a separate ‘isolation’ building on campus.
“If they weren’t able to get a test, us here at the health center tested them and this weekend we probably tested 100 students,” said executive director, Anna D’Amato.
D’Amato says students and employees fill out daily COVID questionnaires.
She says everyone is required to wear a mask on campus.
