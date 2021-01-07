Lost Creek Lake Marina expected to open this spring

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — After a 40-year lease expired, Oregon Parks and Recreation says the Lost Creek Lake Marina is expected to re-open this spring.
It says it doesn’t have an exact date on when the marina will re-open, but guarantees it will be happening sometime in the next few months.
It has no details on services that will be available at this time, saying more information will come soon.
“We’re cooperating on the details of providing service at the marina with Jackson County Parks, we’ve been working with them on ideas for starting services up there,” said spokesperson for Oregon Parks and Recreation, Chris Havel.
Havel says there are still a couple boats at the marina, despite the lease expiring.
He says the water level is low enough the boat ramp is un-usable right now, but says the boats will be removed when able.
