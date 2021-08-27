SOU nationally recognized in top 30 LGBTQ-friendly universities

ASHLAND, Ore. — For the 9th year in a row, Southern Oregon University ranks in the national top 30 for “Best of the Best” LGBTQ-friendly colleges and universities.
The ‘Campus Pride Index’ ranks universities in eight categories. SOU got five star rankings in six of the categories, including overall campus pride. The university also scored 4.5 stars in the other two categories.
Some of those categories include policy inclusions and campus safety. SOU and University of Oregon both made the list.
Campus Pride is a nonprofit that supports and improves campus life for LGBTQ people on campuses nationwide.
Anna Weeks is the anchor of NBC5 News at 5 and 11 and Your Place @7 with Anna Weeks. She graduated Summa Cum Laude from Oregon State University with a degree in Digital Communication Arts and a minor in writing. Previously, she interned with the National Association of Broadcasters at the NAB Show in Las Vegas.
Originally from the Portland area, Anna loves exploring Southern Oregon. In her free time, she enjoys reading, running, and watching sports.