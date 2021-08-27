Tropical Storm Ida strengthens to hurricane

Louisiana (NBC) — Tropical Storm Ida is now a hurricane.
According to the National Weather Service, data from an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter Aircraft indicates that Ida has strengthened. The storm now has maximum sustained winds of 75 miles per hour.
Tropical storm conditions are occurring on Cayo Largo, Cuba.
Residents in coastal Louisiana are being urged to prepare, as Ida looks on track to hit there Sunday, which is the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina. By that time, the storm is expected to reach major hurricane strength. This means it is could become a category three or higher.
Anna Weeks is the anchor of NBC5 News at 5 and 11 and Your Place @7 with Anna Weeks. She graduated Summa Cum Laude from Oregon State University with a degree in Digital Communication Arts and a minor in writing. Previously, she interned with the National Association of Broadcasters at the NAB Show in Las Vegas.
Originally from the Portland area, Anna loves exploring Southern Oregon. In her free time, she enjoys reading, running, and watching sports.