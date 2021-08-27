Home
Tropical Storm Ida strengthens to hurricane

Louisiana (NBC) — Tropical Storm Ida is now a hurricane.

According to the National Weather Service, data from an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter Aircraft indicates that Ida has strengthened. The storm now has maximum sustained winds of 75 miles per hour.

Tropical storm conditions are occurring on Cayo Largo, Cuba.

Residents in coastal Louisiana are being urged to prepare, as Ida looks on track to hit there Sunday, which is the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina. By that time, the storm is expected to reach major hurricane strength. This means it is could become a category three or higher.

