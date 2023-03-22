SOU student will premiere their film at the Varsity Theatre in Ashland

ASHLAND, Ore. – A Southern Oregon University film student is premiering their capstone film at the Varsity Theatre.

The film, The Lost Years of Shakespeare, was written and directed by Tabitha Wheeler. The film is about a young woman’s discovery of a secret passageway within the Ashland Springs Hotel. That leads to her entanglement in a convoluted mystery surrounding a dagger that once belonged to William Shakespeare and his family.

The plot is loosely based on the timeline of Shakespeare’s life and legacy, focusing on the years between 1585 and 1592 when the author disappeared from historic record.

Around 200 guests are invited to the red-carpet screening, celebrating the many people and students who helped make the film a reality.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.