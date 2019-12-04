SOU students investigate mock murder scene

ASHLAND, Ore. —Students from different departments at Southern Oregon University worked together on Tuesday to stage a crime scene on campus. The event was created for criminology students, so they could get a hands-on opportunity to put their knowledge to the test. They were able to investigate, report, and find evidence.
Students from the Computer Science and Theatre Department’s also joined in, playing various roles in the mock homicide. The graphic production played out for more than three hours at one of SOU’s resident halls.
“Its a chance for them to look at it, and process it, and step back and say, ‘Oh! Wait we missed that evidence or we interpreted that wrong,'” explains costume shop assistant Amy Harper. “It’s a great chance, where the stakes aren’t high.”
More than 40 students will use Tuesday’s crime scene to test everything they’ve learned in their computer forensics and criminal investigation classes.
