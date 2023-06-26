SOU’s Early Childhood Development Program awarded $1.75 million grant

ASHLAND, Ore. – Southern Oregon University is getting $1.75 million to support its Early Childhood Development Program.

The university’s ECD program teaches students a play-based curriculum, best practices for working with young children and their families, and advocacy skills.

This year, the program was awarded the $1.75 million grant to lead and expand a collaborative effort to provide education for early learning professionals in the region, SOU said. The funds will also allow the university to expand scholarships and other financial assistance for students.

The Oregon Department of Education’s Early Learning Division is responsible for the award.

