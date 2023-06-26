No charges filed in Jackson County Jail death case

MEDFORD, Ore. – No criminal charges will be filed after an in-custody death at the Jackson County Jail. That’s according to the Jackson County District Attorney’s Office.

Police said 34-year-old Sabrina Decker of Central Point was found unresponsive in her cell on the night of November 13th, 2022.

Jackson County Jail staff said they requested an ambulance and started life-saving efforts, but they were unsuccessful.

Decker passed away in jail while awaiting trial.

After reviewing evidence from the major assault and death investigations unit the D.A.’s office said Decker died from cardiac arrest.

According to the office, Decker had a therapeutic level of fentanyl in her system at the time of her death.

You can read the D.A.’s media release about the incident HERE.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.