South Medford girls basketball team visits Medford’s Kids Unlimited Academy

Medford, ORE. -The South Medford High School girls basketball team received a warm welcome from Medford’s Kids Unlimited Academy at their special assembly on March 13th. The Lady Panthers paid a visit to the charter school to celebrate their historic 3rd state title. On March 9th, the team beat Benson High School 48-38, earning the 6-A title. At the assembly, kids showed their support with flowers and hand-drawn posters. The team’s coach Tom Cole, who’s also the founder of Kids Unlimited, says this win is the result of countless hours of hard work and dedication. Senior Janaya Bullock says she’s proud to call herself a state champion.

“It feels really good. I feel like it’s a full-circle moment… over the four years, I think we worked really hard to get where we are now,” Janaya says.

When they’re not winning state titles, the team coaches the Kids Unlimited kindergarten through second grade basketball program. Lady Panthers forward Kim Ceron-Romero says she aspires to be a role model to Latin-X kids, showing them that anything is possible with determination.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.