Medford School District holds Two-Way Immersion event Thursday night

MEDFORD, Ore. – Medford School District is hosting an event Thursday night for families wanting to teach their children how to be bilingual.

The Two-Way Immersion program is designed to make children fluent in both English and Spanish by the time they reach middle school.

It’s offered to any student in the Medford School District, though priority is given to Jackson Elementary families.

Thursday night, students and teachers in the program will share performances, poems, and projects to current and prospective families of the program.

Kindergarten immersion teacher Yasmin Bennett says current and prospective families are welcome to come and see what the program has to offer.

“I’m excited to just see families,” Bennett said. “It’s fun to connect with the families and the kids outside of the classroom and outside of school times. We’ll be having refreshments and cookies and just a time to socialize a little bit.”

The event is happening at the Jackson Elementary gym located at 713 Summit Avenue from 7-9 p.m.

Children must start the program in either kindergarten or first grade.

Applications for next year’s program open April 1. An informational family night for all incoming Two-Way Immersion families will be held on Wednesday, May 1 at Jackson Elementary from 5-6 p.m.

Bennett says both native Spanish and native English speakers are encouraged to apply.

“Ideally, we’d like to have 50 percent Spanish speakers and 50 percent English speakers in the classroom,” she said.

You can find out more about the Two-Way Immersion Program at the Medford School District’s website.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.