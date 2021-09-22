Southern Oregon Historical Society unveils mural about transportation

MEDFORD, Ore — The Southern Oregon Historical Society finally unveiled a mural after a year in the making.
Multiple board members cut the ribbon celebrating the finished work in downtown Medford.
The mural depicts the history and evolution of transportation that built southern Oregon.
Starting with the railroad that helped Medford grow from a small town to more modern transportation like Mercy Flights.
“We know quite a bit about history here,” said Douglas McGeary, President of the Southern Oregon Historical Society. “And we want to be able to provide that to the community. And provide the content really.”
You can find the mural at 106 North Central.