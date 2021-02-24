Southern Oregon I-5 UPS shooter pleads guilty

MEDFORD, Ore. —The man accused of shooting at vehicles on I-5 last summer in southern Oregon has pleaded guilty.
OSP arrested Roseburg man Kenneth Ayers in August and says Ayers shot at vehicles while on his route, driving a UPS tractor-trailer, between Jackson and Douglas Counties.
The case baffled police in several counties for months, as the shootings stretched 33 miles on both sides of I-5.
Police say many drivers didn’t realize their car had been shot for days.
One woman was wounded and survived, he’ll be sentenced early next month.
