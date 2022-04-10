Southern Oregon Subaru Shares the Love with SoHumane through $30k donation

MEDFORD, Ore. – Southern Oregon Subaru presented a huge check to a local non-profit Saturday. It’s to help take care of some furry friends in need of a loving home. Southern Oregon Subaru partnered with Sohumane, by donating more than $30-thousand dollars as part of its Share the Love event.

It raised the money by donating cash for each test drive taken recently. Southern Oregon Subaru tells us they were happy to help find the animals a new home.

“We love being involved and it feels good to bring these dogs up that would have lost their lives altogether otherwise and finding their forever homes with families that are going to love them forever and of course what the dogs do for those families you can’t measure that,” said Randy Nidalmia, the General Manager of Southern Oregon Subaru.

The dealership also celebrated adding a new building to its campus. Nidalmia says it will provide services like oil changes, tire rotations and car detailing… and will allow them to service more customers faster.