Southern Oregon Subaru to ‘Share The Love’ with SO Humane

MEDFORD, Ore. — Southern Oregon Subaru plans to “share the love” with local shelter pets during an annual fundraiser.
On Saturday, December 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Subaru will be donating $25 to SO Humane for every test drive at their dealership. SO Humane will also be bringing their animals to the event for customers to pet and play with.
SO Humane Executive Director Karen Evens said they are “ecstatic” about the event.
“Southern Oregon Subaru has always been extremely generous with their support. The money saves countless dogs and cats.”
Along with the $25 donated for every test drive, Subaru will be donating $250 for every Subaru purchased during the event, to one of five charities chosen by purchasers.
