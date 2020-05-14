Home
Southern Oregon wineries looking forward to ‘Phase One’ reopening

Jacksonville, Ore — Wineries we spoke to are anxious to start popping corks once again as Southern Oregon enters “Phase One”.

At the Anchor Valley tasting room in Jacksonville, they’ve rearranged the layout of their shop so visitors can still enjoy wine within the state’s social distancing guidelines.

Ashley Cates, one of the winery’s owners, says the entire quarantine experience has reshaped their business plans but they look forward to reopening, even if the layout is a little different.

“Everyone wants to make sure we do it slow and do it right, i think everyone wants to make sure we’re going above and beyond in our precautions in keeping everyone safe which keeps our business safe,” said Cates.

Cates says they will see how the weekend goes and then decide if they need to make adjustments or open up for larger crowds.

