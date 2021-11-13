Southern Oregon’s largest holiday market celebrates 16 years

Jenna King
Posted by by Jenna King November 12, 2021
November 12, 2021

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. —Southern Oregon’s largest holiday, artisan, and craft fair is back at the Expo this weekend. The event is in its 16th year, has over 180 vendors, spanning over three different buildings.

Last year, the event was held outdoors because of COVID-19. This year they are back inside, excited to jump-start the holiday season.

We spoke to a vendor who says it’s a great opportunity to get unique gifts for your loved ones.

“We come every year that it’s open, it’s a wonderful way to meet new people for my business and I always see someone I know, it’s a blast,” said Shari Lawson, a frequent vendor.

The event is free to the public. Doors open Saturday from 10 to 6 and Sunday from 10 to 3.

