Home
Spots still available for ‘David’s Chair Beach Excursion’

Spots still available for ‘David’s Chair Beach Excursion’

Local News Regional

BROOKINGS, Ore. — A local nonprofit is giving the gift of mobility on the Oregon coast this weekend and there’s still spots available.

David’s Chair Outdoor Mobility Systems is inviting people with mobility challenges and friends and family to the Oregon coast.

The Medford non-profit has three track chairs available for use.  The all-terrain chairs allow mobility in places where normal wheelchairs can’t go. The nonprofit says they’re taking all necessary precautions to follow COVID-19 guidelines.

There’s still spots available, if you’re interested in the David’s Chair Beach Excursion. Sign up at: davidschair.org

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »