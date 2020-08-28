Spots still available for ‘David’s Chair Beach Excursion’

BROOKINGS, Ore. — A local nonprofit is giving the gift of mobility on the Oregon coast this weekend and there’s still spots available.
David’s Chair Outdoor Mobility Systems is inviting people with mobility challenges and friends and family to the Oregon coast.
The Medford non-profit has three track chairs available for use. The all-terrain chairs allow mobility in places where normal wheelchairs can’t go. The nonprofit says they’re taking all necessary precautions to follow COVID-19 guidelines.
There’s still spots available, if you’re interested in the David’s Chair Beach Excursion. Sign up at: davidschair.org
