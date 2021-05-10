Home
Spring/Summer Grants Pass Downs racing season begins Monday

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — It’s time to place your bets and grab your tickets, the 2021 spring/summer Grants Pass Downs racing season starts tomorrow!

The eight-race card features two quarter horse events, six thoroughbred races, and 65 total horses.

A special 4th of July holiday race is also scheduled.

At 15% capacity, 1,200 fans will be able to watch the horse races.

“There’s nothing like having a nice big crowd to root for the horses, so we’re really excited to be able to run to have fans back in the seats and building on a really good [racing season in] 2020,” said Grants Pass Downs President, Randy Evers.

Tickets for opening day are available at the gate or online at gpdowns.com.

