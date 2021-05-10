CDC updates guidance on COVID spread

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – The CDC has updated its guidance on how the coronavirus spreads and is emphasizing that it is airborne.
According to the updated guidance, the virus spreads when “an infected person breathes out droplets and very small particles that contain the virus.”
The guidance goes on to say that the particles can be breathed in by other people or land on their eyes, noses, or mouth.
The agency also says that while those who are closer than six feet from the infected person are at highest risk of getting infected.
Becoming infected when you are further away than six feet “has been repeatedly documented under certain preventable circumstances.”
Previously, the agency said that it was more common for the virus to spread through close contact than through airborne transmission.