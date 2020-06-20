Home
St. Mary’s School student wins national speech and debate competition

MEDFORD, ORE. – A St. Mary’s Senior won 1st place in the National Speech and Debate Tournament.

“I never imagined in my wildest dreams this would happen,” said Jo Spurgeon.

Out of 262 speech and debate students across the country it whittled down to just two, including a senior from Medford.

“On the affirmative, Code L121, Jo Spurgeon from St. Mary’s in Oregon,” said the announcer as Spurgeon waved.

Spurgeon has only been training for two years. But dedication and hard work, separated her from the competition.

She won 1st place in the National Speech and Debate Tournament done completely over Zoom this year, because of coronavirus concerns.

“Jo says she never expected to break, the rest of us did watching. Because Jo’s work ethic is insane,” said Coach Molly Bruins.

This isn’t the end of Jo’s speech and debate career she plans to continue in college and teach aspiring debaters.

But in the mean time…

“In the immediate future it looks like getting some ice cream and watching a movie at my friends house,” said Spurgeon.

