St. Mary’s School student wins national speech and debate competition

MEDFORD, ORE. – A St. Mary’s Senior won 1st place in the National Speech and Debate Tournament.
“I never imagined in my wildest dreams this would happen,” said Jo Spurgeon.
Out of 262 speech and debate students across the country it whittled down to just two, including a senior from Medford.
“On the affirmative, Code L121, Jo Spurgeon from St. Mary’s in Oregon,” said the announcer as Spurgeon waved.
Spurgeon has only been training for two years. But dedication and hard work, separated her from the competition.
She won 1st place in the National Speech and Debate Tournament done completely over Zoom this year, because of coronavirus concerns.
“Jo says she never expected to break, the rest of us did watching. Because Jo’s work ethic is insane,” said Coach Molly Bruins.
This isn’t the end of Jo’s speech and debate career she plans to continue in college and teach aspiring debaters.
But in the mean time…
“In the immediate future it looks like getting some ice cream and watching a movie at my friends house,” said Spurgeon.
NBC5 News reporter Katie Streit comes from her hometown, Las Vegas. Katie went to the Hank Greenspun School of Journalism & Media Studies at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.
While in Las Vegas, Katie won a Student Emmy for her coverage of the Las Vegas Shooting Anniversary. She also hosted and produced the university’s political news show, where she interviewed Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and Congresswoman Dina Titus (NV-1). Her passion for politics turned into a coveted internship at the US Capitol in Washington D.C. In her final months working in the Las Vegas area, she was recognized for her journalism achievements by the Nevada Broadcaster’s Foundation.
Katie is excited to tell the stories of local Southern Oregonians and Northern Californians. Feel free to contact her at [email protected]