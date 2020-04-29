State launches new assistance program for gig workers

MEDFORD, Ore. — The pandemic has jeopardized the incomes of many gig workers.
Gig workers are independent contractors or on-call workers, essentially, people who are temporary workers.
“While I was doing passengers, I did notice that it slowed down,” said Uber and Lyft driver, Robin Porter.
Porter, a Rogue Valley woman, became ill last month and was tested for coronavirus.
She contacted the company to let them know she was being tested.
“If we came down with it or thought we might have it and have a licensed health care professional tell us to self-quarantine because we might have it, they [Uber] may pay us some compensation,” said Porter.
She was told she tested negative for coronavirus on March 29th.
Despite receiving $61 in compensation from Uber, Porter says it’s a far cry from what she made before the pandemic, when she was making around $375-$400 dollars per week.
“Use the airport as an example, that was a prime place to hangout and wait in a queue and be patient, because there’s flights in and out all day,” she added.
The Oregon Employment Department launched the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Program on Tuesday.
It’s being done through the federal government’s Cares Act, which helps gig workers like Porter.
“We’re expecting tens of thousands of workers to come into this system and we know they need these benefits just as bad as anyone else. We’re excited that we have a staff that’s up and ready to take their claims,” said communication director for Oregon Unemployment Department, Gail Krumenauer.
The state says it can still take up to one week or several, to process the claims.
Even so, Porter says it gives her hope.
“I’m seeing some effort there. That means a lot,” Porter said.
As of last Thursday, state data shows more than 330,000 Oregonians filed for unemployment in a 5 week span.
As a result, over the past month, the unemployment office has more than quadrupled the amount of staff processing claims.
For more information on how to apply for the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, visit https://govstatus.egov.com/ui-benefits/CARES.
