JCSO will slowly begin re-opening to the public in May

The Sheriff’s office is currently open for concealed handgun licensing and fingerprinting, by appointment only.
Once the appointment is approved by the Sheriff’s office, people can go into the building at their scheduled date.
“We did have some restrictions on entering the building, but we are working towards that [opening] we’ve brought back some part-time employees,” said public information officer, Mike Moran.
Moran wants to remind people that until Friday, they must sign up for their appointments online.
Once they do begin opening their doors, they will limit their hours.
For more information visit the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page or their website here.
