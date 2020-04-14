Home
State officials close bar after it defies Governor Brown’s executive order

CAVE JUNCTION, Ore. — A Cave Junction bar had it’s doors forcibly closed by state officials.

The Oregon Liquor Control Commission, or OLCC, confirms that the Sportsman Tavern has been closed.

The OLCC says the tavern had been staying open despite Governor Brown’s executive order.

The order restricted all bars to curbside pickup of beer, wine or hard cider in sealed containers.

