State pausing Emergency Rental Assistance Applications at 11:59 on 12/1 due to lack of funds

OREGON — The state is pausing its acceptance of Emergency Rental Assistance Applications late tonight because the state is overrun with applicants.

The Executive Director for Oregon Housing and Community Services, Margaret Salazar, says the amount of money being requested will take all $289 million allocated for the program.

She says the state paid out $157 million to more than 23,000 households in just 6 months.

“We’re pausing application intake because of funding, to be crystal clear. We do not have the funding to accept these applications. It’s heartbreaking to say, it’s heartbreaking to hear, but there’s just too much demand out there,” she said.

Salazar says people who have already submitted applications before the deadline are having their applications processed.

She recommends people call 211 for local-level resources if they need help paying their rent.