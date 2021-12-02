MURA plans to add sidewalks to Liberty Park with City Council approval

MEDFORD, Ore. — Construction on sidewalks may soon begin on a neighborhood project that first gained footing back in 2018. Over three years ago, The Medford city council agreed to make improvements to the Liberty Park area. “In 2018, the sentiment of the council was, it’s now time to sort of really tackle some of these issues that exist in Liberty Park, because, they’ve been in the district all along, but they haven’t received as much attention as other parts of the district,” said Harry Weiss, executive director of MURA.

In June of 2021, the Medford Urban Renewal Agency or MURA added this project to their plans. Its executive director says it has set aside $1.2 million dollars for Liberty Park projects. On Thursday, the city council will vote on whether to approve an almost $130,000 dollar construction contract.

This will add sidewalk improvements along Pine street and Beatty street. The construction costs come from MURA’s budget and not from the city.

