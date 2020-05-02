State reports 57 new coronavirus cases

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon Health Authority reports 57 new coronavirus cases in the state today, bringing the total number of cases to 2,635.
OHA also reports 5 new deaths, which brings the state death toll to 109.
The victims were from Polk County, Multnomah County, Marion County and Umatilla County.
All victims were above the age of 50 with underlying health conditions.
For county level data and information, visit www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.
NBC5 News reporter Mariah Mills is a Medford native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor’s Degree in journalism. She also minored in sociology.
In school, she covered Oregon athletics for the student-run television station, Duck TV. When she’s not reporting, she’s reading, hiking and rooting for her favorite teams, the Seattle Seahawks and the Oregon Ducks.