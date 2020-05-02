Healthcare workers receive free lunch

MEDFORD, Ore. – A few businesses got together to give out free meals to healthcare workers in East Medford Friday afternoon.
County Financial’s Helping Heroes Program partnered with People’s Bank and Fat Kid Food Company giving free lunches to front line workers in the medical field.
“They’re doing so much for us. They’re giving back in so many different ways and putting their life at risk every single day. This is just a small little thing we could try to do to help give back and give them lunch just to say thank you,” says Amber Robertson from People’s Bank.
The food was given out at Ascension Lutheran Church next to the Asante Campus.
NBC5 News reporter Katie Streit comes from her hometown, Las Vegas. Katie went to the Hank Greenspun School of Journalism & Media Studies at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.
While in Las Vegas, Katie won a Student Emmy for her coverage of the Las Vegas Shooting Anniversary. She also hosted and produced the university’s political news show, where she interviewed Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and Congresswoman Dina Titus (NV-1). Her passion for politics turned into a coveted internship at the US Capitol in Washington D.C. In her final months working in the Las Vegas area, she was recognized for her journalism achievements by the Nevada Broadcaster’s Foundation.
Katie is excited to tell the stories of local Southern Oregonians and Northern Californians. Feel free to contact her at [email protected]