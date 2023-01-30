Sugar and Spice, local business expands into Ashland

ASHLAND, Ore. – Sugar and Spice hosted a grand opening celebration for the opening of its second location in Ashland.

The local coffee business welcomed customers old and new to its new sit-down location, with live mariachi music and fresh homemade smoothies and treats.

The owners said they are very excited to build a new customer experience at this location and introduce the Ashland community to their unique Mexican coffee.

“The one in Medford is a drive-thru. Here it’s a walk-in so people can sit down, enjoy themselves, and take some pictures. Hopefully, we’ll have more connections with our customers and get to know them,” said Angel Carrillo, Co-owner of Sugar and Spice.

Carrillo says with this new coffee shop he wants to encourage people to eat a little healthier, offering yogurts and fruits rather than many coffee shop staples like muffins and other pastries.