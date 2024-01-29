Suspect on The Run After White City Shooting

WHITE CITY, Ore. — Jackson County Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating a shooting in White City.

JCSO responded to a call for gunshots and someone calling for help last night at 6:51 p.m. near 29th Street and Avenue G in White City.

It says the victim is in critical condition at a local hospital.

The Sheriff’s Office says the suspect fled the scene and is currently on the run. Investigators believe the suspect and victim knew each other and there is no known danger to the general public.

If you have information about the shooting, please contact the Sheriff’s Office. JCSO has not released any other information at this time.