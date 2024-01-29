ODOT open-eared on plans to reduce traffic between Medford & Phoenix

MEDFORD, Ore. – The city of Medford and the Oregon Dept. of Transportation (ODOT) are planning on ways to reduce traffic congestion on the South Medford and Phoenix interchanges and they’re open to different ideas from the public.

As of right now, project planners have their eyes set on possibly extending South Stage Road in South Medford, across I-5 and Bear Creek. Some ideas in the air include an overpass or interchange. They say that this would be beneficial for frequent travelers and emergency responders. Currently, the lack of east- west connections in that area between South Medford and North Phoenix, results in longer travel times and puts stress on other areas.

ODOT’s Julie Denney said,

“We’ve had a lot of success in the past with getting public input and infusing those ideas and concerns into our project plan, so it’s really important that people take this opportunity to get in touch with us and give us that feedback.”

You can go here to find the South Stage Road extension plan open house. It will provide context to the plan, and you can leave your input and feedback at the very end. There will also be a virtual public meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday (1/31/2024).

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.