Suspect takes refuge in Grants Pass home

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — A tactical operation by police Wednesday has people living in a Grants Pass neighborhood on edge.
A homeowner says a man wanted by police took refuge in their house off Redwood Avenue.
Police blocked off Redwood Avenue in Grants pass from Sun Gold Drive to Kellenbeck Avenue.
Officers on megaphones and loud explosions from non-lethal weapons could be heard from blocks away.
“I heard the speaker about ‘come out with your hands up,’ you know. And I thought it was the tv for a minute and I came back out and I heard it again,” said Allen Hulsey, who lives just a few blocks away.
Oregon State Police confirm their SWAT team is assigned to the situation.
At least one person was taken into custody but, according to homeowners, it was not the person that entered their home. No word yet on the identity of the suspect inside.