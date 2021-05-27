Suspects arrested for starting fires along the Bear Creek Greenway

MEDFORD, Ore. – Two suspects were arrested for allegedly starting fires along the Bear Creek Greenway in Medford.
Police said on May 18, 26-year-old Colin Duff was camping and burning trash in the 800 block of North Riverside Avenue near the creek when the fire got out of control. It threatened a nearby home before it was put out by firefighters. Duff was arrested for reckless burning in the early morning hours of May 27.
The night before Duff was taken into custody, there was a grass fire threatening homes in on the greenway near 770 Midway Road. The fire was extinguished before any residences could be damaged.
Witnesses saw a man fleeing the area and, shortly thereafter, police caught up to the man. It was determined he started fires in three different locations. That man was identified as 37-year-old Alberto Salcedo Jiminez. He was charged with arson and trespassing. A motive has not yet been determined.
Medford police asked citizens to stay vigilant and report fires immediately.