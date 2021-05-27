Motive in San Jose mass shooting unknown

SAN JOSE, Calif. (NBC) – The country is again facing news of another deadly mass shooting. A gunman opened fire in a San Jose, California railyard Wednesday, killing nine people. Police say the accused shooter was also found dead.
The crime scene is still being processed by investigators. They are looking for any new clues in this investigation. What they don’t have is a motive; why the gunman opened fire and killed nine of his colleagues where he had worked at for more than a decade.
Investigators believe that the gunman arrived Wednesday morning with the intent to kill, moving between two buildings, gunning down as many people as he could before police, who had a substation and a headquarters just across the street, arrived on scene within seconds of the shooting.
Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith said, “They went into the building while the shots were still being fired and confronted the suspect.”
The suspect then took his own life.
Thursday, we’re learning more about the victims, who range in age from their late 20s to mid-60s. Many of them left behind grieving families who are still trying to cope with this tragic loss.
Investigators say it may be some time, if it all, before they determine a motive.