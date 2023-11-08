Sutherlin business owner rebuilds after arson attack

MEDFORD, Ore. – We told you last week that a commercial structure burned in Sutherlin.

Now, police have made an arrest in connection to the fire

Police say that Airian Jacob Navin is in custody and charged with arson in the first degree and 3 counts of recklessly endangering a person.

The structure was a floral shop, called Tim’s Tree House Floral.

The owner, Tim Saunders has lived in Sutherlin for 24 years and started his business with just $1,500 to his name.

He says he’s put everything into his community and floral shop, so the damage has been difficult to process.

But he also says that the community support has been helpful.

Saunders said, “as I’ve been here over the years, I’ve just tried to do whatever I could. I’ve always tried to just stay neutral and help whoever I can, as much as I can. I just can’t believe that all of this has turned into such great support.”

The floral shop is still up and running.

An account with Banner Bank in Sutherlin is accepting donations to help the floral shop.

