Swat and Police standoff in neighborhood near South Medford High School

MEDFORD, Ore. — One person is in police custody following a multi-hour standoff in Medford.

For almost 7 hours, the neighborhood on Warren Way was in the middle of a standoff this evening, both police and swat were there.

It started around 1 o’clock.
Police ultimately took one man into custody. They tell NBC5 News tear gas was used to flush him out of the bathroom of a home. Police will not confirm if the suspect was armed.

They also have not released his identity, or the reason for his arrest.

There was a perimeter around the home and a couple neighboring homes, where neighbors were asked to stay back.

Warren Way is back open at this hour.

We’re staying in contact with police and will bring you updates as they become available.

