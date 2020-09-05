Talent Chief of Police announces retirement

TALENT, Ore. — The Talent Chief of Police says he’s retiring after 3 decades of being on the force.
Chief Tim Doney says he is “transitioning out of active law enforcement and working with Oregon law enforcement/public safety agencies in a different employment capacity.”
Chief Doney previously worked at the Medford and Springfield police departments.
Back in June, Talent Police announced a plan to cut back hours.
That’s after several officers announced they were leaving or considering job offers elsewhere.
NBC5 News reporter Mariah Mills is a Medford native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor’s Degree in journalism. She also minored in sociology.
In school, she covered Oregon athletics for the student-run television station, Duck TV. When she’s not reporting, she’s reading, hiking and rooting for her favorite teams, the Seattle Seahawks and the Oregon Ducks.