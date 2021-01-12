Talent Middle School begins hybrid learning model

TALENT, Ore.– Principal Kent Vallier says this years first day of school, was a fantastic morning.
Half of the Talent Middle School student body got to come to school Monday.
They’ll attend in person on Monday and Thursday.
The other half will attend classes Tuesdays and Fridays.
“Our kids are certainly ready to be back here, its where they need to be,” said Vallier.
Getting back to school is great, he says, but staying in school is just as important.
Vallier says the success of the hybrid learning model is entirely dependent on a new home-screening initiative that the school is implementing.
“We want to keep school open, we want to make sure our families are safe, our teachers are safe and our kids are safe, and that all starts in the morning with the self screening.”
The home screening asks parents to check their children for fevers, coughing, or other covid-19 symptoms before coming to school.
Vallier says the school is prepared for the possibility of needing to quarantine students or teachers if an outbreak occurs.
He says the school is also prepared for struggle which haven’t been brought on by covid-19.
“School is an important place for kids. Right now a lot of our students need social and emotional support and the phoenix talent school district has gone out of its way to support those needs.”
He says the Almeda fire, which ultimately got phoenix-talent schools back in session earlier than others, is still the cause of much heartache.
“About a third of our students lost their homes to the fire. So in these hallways, one of every three of those kids right there.”
