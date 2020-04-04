Teachers put on a parade for students

MEDFORD, Ore. – Schools may be shut down for at least the rest of the month, but some local teachers are doing something special for their kids.
Friday afteroon, teachers got with each other at East Medford’s Lone Pine Elementary to put together a parade.
Teachers and staff drove through their local neighborhoods waving to people nearby.
Social distancing was kept in mind as they gathered together in their own cars.
Gerry Flock, principal of the school says,”We just wanted to drive through our neighborhood because we miss our kids. We got a lot of messages that kids wanted to see their teachers.”
Cars were parked around the school, as well as families waving from driveways as teachers passed by.
Principal Flock says he got the idea from a school in Texas and thought it was a good idea to bring to the Rogue Valley.
NBC5 News reporter Katie Streit comes from her hometown, Las Vegas. Katie went to the Hank Greenspun School of Journalism & Media Studies at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.
While in Las Vegas, Katie won a Student Emmy for her coverage of the Las Vegas Shooting Anniversary. She also hosted and produced the university’s political news show, where she interviewed Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and Congresswoman Dina Titus (NV-1). Her passion for politics turned into a coveted internship at the US Capitol in Washington D.C. In her final months working in the Las Vegas area, she was recognized for her journalism achievements by the Nevada Broadcaster’s Foundation.
Katie is excited to tell the stories of local Southern Oregonians and Northern Californians. Feel free to contact her at [email protected]