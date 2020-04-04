Home
Teachers put on a parade for students

MEDFORD, Ore. – Schools may be shut down for at least the rest of the month, but some local teachers are doing something special for their kids.

Friday afteroon, teachers got with each other at East Medford’s Lone Pine Elementary to put together a parade.

Teachers and staff drove through their local neighborhoods waving to people nearby.

Social distancing was kept in mind as they gathered together in their own cars.

Gerry Flock, principal of the school says,”We just wanted to drive through our neighborhood because we miss our kids. We got a lot of messages that kids wanted to see their teachers.”

Cars were parked around the school, as well as families waving from driveways as teachers passed by.

Principal Flock says he got the idea from a school in Texas and thought it was a good idea to bring to the Rogue Valley.

