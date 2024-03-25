Teen becomes Douglas County’s first female Eagle Scout

WINSTON, Ore. – A high school student in Winston is making history by becoming the county’s first female Eagle Scout. According to Eugene NBC affiliate KMTR, Samantha Perron is Douglas county’s first female to earn the rank of Eagle Scout, a title traditionally held by young men. The Douglas High School senior and former cub scout told the station she worked hard to achieve the title, holding leadership roles in the troop all while being a five-sport athlete. According to KMTR, the accomplished teen aspires to major in emergency nursing and become a military combat medic.

