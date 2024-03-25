Camping in style with Yurts at Josephine County Parks

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — As spring begins we’re getting into camping season. Josephine County Parks reminds us how to get outdoors in style by staying in a yurt. A yurt is a circular domed, tent-like structure with a wooden floor and vinyl material for the sides and ceiling.

There’s a total of 11 yurts across six Josephine County Parks. All of the yurts sleep at least five, but they say you’re welcome to try and squeeze in more. They include electrical outlets and other luxuries that don’t often come with your usual camping experience.

According to the Josephine County Parks website, all of the yurts are 16 feet in diameter, with a 10-foot high ceiling. They include a twin over full bunk bed which sleeps one on top and two on the bottom, and a fold-out futon that sleeps two. A table and two chairs, an end table with a lamp, an electric heater, and an electrical outlet complete the amenities.

We spoke with Tamra Martin, the Recreation Director for Josephine County Parks who said, “People love the outdoors. They want to be in it, but they’re really just not in the space that they want to be in a tent anymore. And so this just creates a space for them to go where they’re camping, but they have the amenities that they’re looking for, as well as the security.”

All yurt locations can be found on the Josephine County Parks website, where you can rent and reserve yurts for a family vacation, reunion, or solo getaway and enjoy the outdoors while still having a roof over your head.

